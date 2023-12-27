Advertisement
California

SoCal Powerball player gets a $2-million-plus Christmas bonus

Closeup of a person's hands and a stack of Powerball tickets next to a small pile of $20 bills.
A customer receives Powerball tickets.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Brittny Mejia poses for a portrait
By Brittny Mejia
Staff WriterFollow
Share

A lucky person who bought a lottery ticket in Orange County won what lottery officials dubbed a $2.08-million “Christmas present.”

The Powerball ticket, sold at the Donut Storr in Anaheim, matched five out of six numbers but missed the Powerball.

There were no jackpot winners in the Monday night drawing. The jackpot rolled over to an estimated $685 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

It’s the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this calendar year, according to a Powerball news release. The game’s jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, when a player in California won a $1.765-billion grand prize.

There have since been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to the news release.

Last year, an Altadena gas station sold a ticket for the largest Powerball jackpot in history: $2.04 billion. The winner who claimed the lump sum prize purchased a $25.5-million Hollywood Hills home and a $4-million Altadena mansion, both in March.

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs for players willing to risk $2 against the long odds of winning the big prize. No one has won the jackpot since November. That has allowed the prize to grow larger with each of the game’s three weekly drawings. It stands as the ninth-largest in U.S. history ahead of a drawing Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file)

California

Powerball jackpot jumps again to $1.55 billion; California ticket wins million-dollar prize

The Powerball jackpot has increased again, rising to an estimated $1.55 billion after Saturday’s drawing yielded a handful of $1-million prizes but no big winner.

Oct. 8, 2023

If a ticket matches all five numbers plus the Powerball on Wednesday, the winner will have the choice between a lump sum payment estimated at $344.7 million or an annuitized prize worth an estimated $685 million — both before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to officials.

California
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2014. She writes narrative pieces with a strong emphasis on the Latino community and others that make up the diversity of L.A. and California. Mejia was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 in local reporting for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement