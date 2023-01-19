Advertisement
California

Former L.A. Councilmember Jose Huizar agrees to plead guilty in corruption case

Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar
Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty in a sprawling federal corruption case focusing on City Hall.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Michael Finnegan
David Zahniser
Share

Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion, admitting that he extorted at least $1.5 million in bribes from developers.

In a plea agreement filed Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles, Huizar acknowledged that sweeping corruption allegations that he has denied for years were actually true, saying he was “pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges.”

The plea deal came after two developers were convicted of bribing Huizar at two consecutive trials and an array of other players at City Hall pleaded guilty to felonies.

Advertisement

The last major defendant in the scandal to faces charges is former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, whose racketeering trial is scheduled to start next month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The photograph above documents cash found in L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar's residence, including cash inside a suit jacket pocket.

California

L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar charged in federal corruption probe

L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar was arrested Tuesday in a federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.

CaliforniaL.A. Politics
Michael Finnegan

Michael Finnegan is a Los Angeles Times reporter covering federal courts and law enforcement. He previously covered state and national politics, including the 2020 presidential campaign.

David Zahniser

David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement