Advertisement
California

Oakland police officer killed after shooting

The Oakland Police building in Oakland.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share

An Oakland police officer was killed Friday in the line of duty, the department said.

Authorities did not immediately explain what led to the killing, but said the officer’s death occurred in the 400 block of Embarcadero.

“It is with a heavy heart that we come together to share the devastating news of the passing of our colleague and friend, who was killed in the line of duty today in the 400 block of Embarcadero,” the department said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Mercury News reported the officer was shot while working undercover and transferred to Highland Hospital, where he died.

Advertisement

The area around Embarcadero saw a massive police response Friday morning. Video showed a crashed white pickup truck along with many officers from the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

The Oakland Police Department scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement