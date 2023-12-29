Oakland police officer killed after shooting

An Oakland police officer was killed Friday in the line of duty, the department said.

Authorities did not immediately explain what led to the killing, but said the officer’s death occurred in the 400 block of Embarcadero.

“It is with a heavy heart that we come together to share the devastating news of the passing of our colleague and friend, who was killed in the line of duty today in the 400 block of Embarcadero,” the department said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Mercury News reported the officer was shot while working undercover and transferred to Highland Hospital, where he died.

OPD will hold a news conference at 1pm at Police Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/YNkF4Tqdum — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 29, 2023

The area around Embarcadero saw a massive police response Friday morning. Video showed a crashed white pickup truck along with many officers from the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

The Oakland Police Department scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m.