California

Tom Girardi declared competent to stand trial

Tom Girardi wears a mask in court.
Tom Girardi arrives in court in February.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Matt Hamilton
Harriet Ryan
A federal judge in Los Angeles has found Tom Girardi competent to stand trial, paving the way for the disgraced former lawyer to go before a jury this year and answer charges that he stole more than $15 million from his clients as part of a long-running fraud scheme at his law firm.

The decision was announced Tuesday in a brief notation on the case docket that said U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton had filed an “order finding defendant competent to stand trial.” The order was placed under seal until lawyers for both sides have a chance to identify information in it, such as health or other sensitive records, that they want kept confidential.

The ruling was a victory for prosecutors and for legions of Girardi’s former clients who feared that their erstwhile lawyer’s dementia diagnosis would forestall a jury trial and accountability for the now-84-year-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

Harriet Ryan

Harriet Ryan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the paper in 2008, she has written about high-profile people, including Phil Spector, Michael Jackson and Tom Girardi, and institutions, including USC, the State Bar of California, the Catholic Church, the Kabbalah Centre and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Ryan won the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting with colleagues Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle in 2019. She and Hamilton won the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability in 2023. She previously worked at Court TV and the Asbury Park Press. She is a graduate of Columbia University.

