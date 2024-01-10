Armor-clad man with assault rifle is killed in shootout with Riverside County deputies

A mortally wounded man is transported to the hospital after being shot by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night in Hemet. He shot at the deputies from inside a home where a domestic altercation was reported, authorities said.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a Hemet man wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle after he fired at them Tuesday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred at the 26300 block of Jepson Court in Hemet after deputies received reports of an altercation between relatives .

A woman had reportedly been injured during the altercation, but the unidentified man shut the front door when deputies arrived at the home, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were trying to make contact with the man when he fired at them from inside the home with an assault rifle, according to the statement.

Advertisement

It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but in cellphone video provided to OnScene.TV, at least 11 gunshots could be heard in rapid succession.

At least one deputy shot at the man, striking him, after he “fired at deputies a second time,” according to the Sheriff’s Department statement.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. His identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Deputies found the injured woman inside the home after the shooting. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene, according to the department.

No deputies were injured. Officials said a deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave, according to department policy.

Advertisement

The shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County district attorney’s office.