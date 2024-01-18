Advertisement
California

Yuba County elections office is the latest to receive toxic letter

A sign marks an office at the Yuba County Registrar of Voters building in Marysville, Calif.
Authorities are investigating a suspicious envelope possibly containing fentanyl that was sent to the elections office in Yuba County on Wednesday morning.
(Adam Beam / Associated Press)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Share

In the latest apparent attack on election officials around the country, Yuba County’s elections office in Sacramento received a letter Wednesday morning apparently laced with fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opiate.

According to a press release from Yuba County, a staff member in the office opened an envelope that “ did not appear suspicious in nature and was addressed from a verified sender” and noticed a powdery substance.

The staff member did not touch the substance and was uninjured, said Rachel Abbott, the county’s public information officer.

Advertisement

A field test by the local sheriff’s office indicated that the substance was fentanyl, Abbott said, although further testing by the Department of Justice will be conducted.

In November, the FBI and U.S. Postal Service inspectors reported that they intercepted four fentanyl-tainted letters addressed to election offices in Georgia, Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington.

Wilmington, California-Sept 27, 2022-Workers separate recyclables from non-recyclables at Potential Industries, a recycling plant in Wilmington, California on Sept. 27, 2023. . (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

More concerning than the nanoplastics in water bottles are the chemicals on them

The chemicals added to plastics are likely contributing more than $250 billion to annual healthcare costs in the United States, researchers say.

Jan. 18, 2024

The Postal Service also intercepted two suspicious envelopes headed to election facilities in Los Angeles and Sacramento, and the origin and contents are under investigation. “There has been no confirmation that these envelopes contained any toxic substances,” said California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

Nevertheless, Weber said, there are concerns that the letters were part of a trend of suspicious mail sent to election offices elsewhere.

“We will continue to work with state and federal law-enforcement authorities on responding to any threats to California elections officials,” she said.

In light of the similar incidences around the country, Yuba County elections staff had recently undergone training how to identify suspicious packages and to report and handle potentially dangerous substances. The office had also been equipped with Narcan, which can treat a toxic exposure to or overdose from narcotic substances in an emergency.

“We are grateful that no one was harmed in this incident, and we will continue to exercise caution as we perform the important work of conducting elections,” said Yuba County Elections Clerk-Recorder Donna Hillegass.

California
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement