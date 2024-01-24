6 people found shot to death in El Mirage desert in San Bernardino County

An investigation is underway after six people were found dead in a remote desert area in the community of El Mirage on Tuesday.

Six people were found shot to death Tuesday night in a desert community in San Bernardino County, according to authorities.

Around 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to an area off Highway 395 in El Mirage for a wellness check, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said in an email. El Mirage is located about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Officials initially said five bodies were found, but a sixth was discovered during their investigation, Rodriguez said during a Wednesday morning press conference.

The bodies had gunshot wounds, FOX 11 reported. Their identities were not released by officials as of early Wednesday.

Details about when or how the people died weren’t released by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

OnScene footage of the incident showed sheriff’s vehicles bypassing yellow tape in order to get to the scene.

A long north-south corridor through the California interior, Highway 395 runs from the I-15 in Hesperia to Carson City, Nev.