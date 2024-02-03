Advertisement
California

Sailor vanishes on Long Beach-to-Hawaii voyage, sparking Coast Guard search

A docked boat says "Malulani" on its side.
The Malulani, a 32-foot Westsail sloop, has been missing since it set sail Dec. 28 from Long Beach for Hawaii.
(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Noel Rubio set sail from Long Beach in December, charting a course for Hawaii.

But the 60-year-old never arrived at his destination, prompting the Coast Guard to seek the public’s help in locating him and his vessel.

Rubio’s 32-foot Westsail sloop, Malulani, departed Dec. 28 bound for Kaneohe, Oahu.

He was supposed to arrive at the island Jan. 18, but never did.

According to the Coast Guard, Rubio’s last known contact was when he called a friend in California on Dec. 28 to say he was en route.

The only means of communication aboard the vessel is a VHF-FM marine band radio.

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the assistance of the maritime community in the search for the sailing boat "Malulani"
Sailor Noel Rubio, 60, was due to arrive in Hawaii on Jan. 18, but never did.
(U.S. Coast Guard)

“The Coast Guard is greatly appreciative of the expert consult advice on weather and routes provided by experienced trans-Pacific sailors,” Douglas Samp, a Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator, said in a statement.

Samp said mariners are encouraged to have multiple layers of communication, including a VHF-FM DSC radio, HF DSC radio, satellite communications and a 406Mhz electronic position indicating radio beacon “as the notification of last resort to help search and rescue authorities locate their position in a time of need.”

Anyone with information, or who may have sighted the Malulani, is asked to contact Joint Rescue Coordination Center Alameda at (510) 437-3701 or by email at RCCAlameda1@usch.mil; or Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu at (808) 535-3333 or JRCCHonolulu@uscg.mil.

California
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

