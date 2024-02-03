Sailor vanishes on Long Beach-to-Hawaii voyage, sparking Coast Guard search

The Malulani, a 32-foot Westsail sloop, has been missing since it set sail Dec. 28 from Long Beach for Hawaii.

Noel Rubio set sail from Long Beach in December, charting a course for Hawaii.

But the 60-year-old never arrived at his destination, prompting the Coast Guard to seek the public’s help in locating him and his vessel.

Rubio’s 32-foot Westsail sloop, Malulani, departed Dec. 28 bound for Kaneohe, Oahu.

He was supposed to arrive at the island Jan. 18, but never did.

According to the Coast Guard, Rubio’s last known contact was when he called a friend in California on Dec. 28 to say he was en route.

The only means of communication aboard the vessel is a VHF-FM marine band radio.

Sailor Noel Rubio, 60, was due to arrive in Hawaii on Jan. 18, but never did. (U.S. Coast Guard)

“The Coast Guard is greatly appreciative of the expert consult advice on weather and routes provided by experienced trans-Pacific sailors,” Douglas Samp, a Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator, said in a statement.

Samp said mariners are encouraged to have multiple layers of communication, including a VHF-FM DSC radio, HF DSC radio, satellite communications and a 406Mhz electronic position indicating radio beacon “as the notification of last resort to help search and rescue authorities locate their position in a time of need.”

Advertisement

Anyone with information, or who may have sighted the Malulani, is asked to contact Joint Rescue Coordination Center Alameda at (510) 437-3701 or by email at RCCAlameda1@usch.mil; or Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu at (808) 535-3333 or JRCCHonolulu@uscg.mil.