LAUSD schools open amid historic storm with 4 in 10 students staying home

Marisa Neher, 37, and her son Robin, 2, watch as the Los Angeles River carries stormwater near Atwater Village. Los Angeles schools were open Monday with 63% of students in attendance.

Los Angeles students and school employees soldiered through a challenging, drenching day — with about 63% of students and about 90% of teachers and other staff making their way to campuses as the city worked through the 10th wettest day ever recorded locally — with rain forecast to intensify around dismissal time.

For Southland college students, classes moved largely online.

Two L.A. public schools had to close completely because of hazardous hillside and road conditions. A power outage hit one campus and four others lost phone service. Only one bus broke down; on average buses were 30 minutes late to school Monday morning, said L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho in a tally of events.

But given the size and sprawl of the nation’s second-largest school system — about 900 campuses — Carvalho said the decision to keep campuses open was proved correct.

“We have had thus far a rather successful school day. The numbers don’t lie,” Carvalho said during a news conference with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and other officials at the city’s emergency operations center.

“I spoke with parents who extended their appreciation for the fact that we maintained our school sites open,” Carvalho said. “I spoke with a mother, single parent, who was an essential worker and nurse who had to go to work and she did not know what to do if the school was not open for her child.”

Carvalho also cited the benefits of providing food to children — about 80% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, which include breakfast, lunch and sometimes take-home dinners.

The 63% attendance rate was markedly lower than recent 92% standards, but the day was far from typical. Carvalho spoke Monday after city and county officials pleaded with residents to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel — but none of them took issue with his decision, which effectively put several hundred thousand students on the roads and sidewalks.

The school system has about 420,000 students and about 75,000 employees.

While keeping schools open, Carvalho also emphasized that no family or worker should undertake travel that they believed to be unsafe.

The attendance rate of school workers — which Carvalho said was not far off normal — was especially impressive because their homes are scattered all over L.A. County and even beyond. Students in contrast typically attend schools relatively close to where they live.

In keeping schools open, L.A. Unified was not an outlier. That was the common decision across the county and most of the region. An exception was Santa Barbara County, where all public schools were closed for Monday. Other places with closed schools faced potential grave risk from flooding, unstable hillsides or severe winter weather, including Malibu along the coast and the campuses in the Big Bear area in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The two closed L.A. campuses faced hillside hazard issues: Topanga Elementary Charter School in Topanga and Vinedale College Preparatory Academy in Sunland. School officials directed those students — and their teachers — to nearby campuses.

There are no plans to close campuses Tuesday, when conditions are expected to improve, even if rainy weather continues, Carvalho said.

Most if not all Cal State campuses moved to remote learning. UCLA and USC announced Monday would be business as usual but many instructors at UCLA moved their classes online anyway.

Time staff writer Teresa Watanabe contributed to this report.