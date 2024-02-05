Advertisement
California

Amazon truck hangs on hillside, threatening home below

Firefighters stand near a truck with an Amazon logo stuck on a hillside after dark.
A delivery truck is perched precariously on the side of a hill near Montecito Heights on Monday night.
(KTLA-TV)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share

An Amazon delivery truck was hanging delicately in the “soft soil” of a hill, threatening to fall on a home below, as firefighters worked to secure the vehicle Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, amid Southern California’s continuing stormy weather, the truck became “precariously perched” on West Rose Hill Drive, just upslope from Huntington Drive, in the Northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Montecito Heights, officials said.

@LAFD rescuing a man who jumped into the water to rescue his dog, and also safely locating the dog down river.

California

He jumped into storm-swollen waters to save his dog. Then he had to be saved

A man’s decision to leap into the churning water of the Pacoima Wash to save his dog led to a dramatic rescue — of the man, not the dog, who climbed out on his own.

Video from KTLA-TV showed the Fire Department working to secure the delivery truck in place so it would not fall on a home below. According to the news outlet, the department planned to tow the truck Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Video taken from above shows packages still lying in the truck.

It was not immediately clear how the truck became stuck on the hill. No injuries were reported.

Studio City, CA - February 05: Clarence Brown assesses damage at his cousin's house due to a landslide from heavy rainfall during the atmospheric river hitting Calif. on Lockridge Road on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Studio City, CA. His cousin lives across the street in a home that was also damaged. (Carlin Stiehl / For The Times)

California

Mudslides, drowned highways, upended homes: Scenes from Southern California’s atmospheric river

The atmospheric river parked over Southern California has caused devastating debris flows in posh neighborhoods in the region’s canyons and hillsides.

Feb. 5, 2024

More to Read

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement