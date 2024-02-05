Amazon truck hangs on hillside, threatening home below

A delivery truck is perched precariously on the side of a hill near Montecito Heights on Monday night.

An Amazon delivery truck was hanging delicately in the “soft soil” of a hill, threatening to fall on a home below, as firefighters worked to secure the vehicle Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, amid Southern California’s continuing stormy weather, the truck became “precariously perched” on West Rose Hill Drive, just upslope from Huntington Drive, in the Northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Montecito Heights, officials said.

Video from KTLA-TV showed the Fire Department working to secure the delivery truck in place so it would not fall on a home below. According to the news outlet, the department planned to tow the truck Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Video taken from above shows packages still lying in the truck.

It was not immediately clear how the truck became stuck on the hill. No injuries were reported.