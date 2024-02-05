Amazon truck hangs on hillside, threatening home below
An Amazon delivery truck was hanging delicately in the “soft soil” of a hill, threatening to fall on a home below, as firefighters worked to secure the vehicle Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Around 8 p.m. Monday, amid Southern California’s continuing stormy weather, the truck became “precariously perched” on West Rose Hill Drive, just upslope from Huntington Drive, in the Northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Montecito Heights, officials said.
A man’s decision to leap into the churning water of the Pacoima Wash to save his dog led to a dramatic rescue — of the man, not the dog, who climbed out on his own.
Video from KTLA-TV showed the Fire Department working to secure the delivery truck in place so it would not fall on a home below. According to the news outlet, the department planned to tow the truck Tuesday morning.
Video taken from above shows packages still lying in the truck.
It was not immediately clear how the truck became stuck on the hill. No injuries were reported.
Mudslides, drowned highways, upended homes: Scenes from Southern California’s atmospheric river
The atmospheric river parked over Southern California has caused devastating debris flows in posh neighborhoods in the region’s canyons and hillsides.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.