Deputies fatally shoot man at a Palmdale gas station
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a male suspect after responding to a Palmdale gas station Friday morning, officials said.
Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Pearblossom Highway at 6:48 a.m. Officials did not identify the man or release details on why deputies went to the scene or what prompted the shooting, but said the man was then taken to a nearby hospital.
The man had reportedly been seen carrying a “sharp object,” according to KABC, which said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, Sheriff’s Department officials said.
