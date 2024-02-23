Advertisement
California

Deputies fatally shoot man at a Palmdale gas station

A gas station on the corner of a multilane street next to a low building
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man Friday morning at this gas station on Pearblossom Highway, officials said. He had reportedly been seen with a “sharp object.”
(Google Maps)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a male suspect after responding to a Palmdale gas station Friday morning, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Pearblossom Highway at 6:48 a.m. Officials did not identify the man or release details on why deputies went to the scene or what prompted the shooting, but said the man was then taken to a nearby hospital.

The man had reportedly been seen carrying a “sharp object,” according to KABC, which said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

