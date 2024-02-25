Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and light rain expected across L.A. County this week

A chance of rain late Monday into early Tuesday should yield to sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters say, before another storm rolls in Friday.

After several days of sun, L.A. County is expected to see mostly cloudy skies and light rain this week, according to forecasters.

There’s a chance of rain late Monday into early Tuesday, but the shower should only bring a quarter of an inch or less, said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It should be quite a bit weaker than most of the storms we’ve had recently. No significant impacts are expected with it,” Wofford said.

Temperatures are expected to range from the high 50s to the high 60s throughout much of the week, according to the weather service.

The region is expected to see some sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday before a stronger storm system rolls in on Friday, with temperatures dropping into the 50s over the weekend. Saturday is expected to remain mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain across the Los Angeles County area.

Wofford said the Santa Monica Mountains, Hollywood Hills and hillsides in Palos Verdes will be the most vulnerable to landslides, but the risk won’t be as great as it was earlier this month, when monster storms pummeled the region.