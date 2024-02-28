El Camino Real Charter High students walk out over alleged antisemitism on campus

Students at El Camino Real Charter High School walk out Tuesday in response to recent antisemitic incidents on the Woodland Hills campus.

Students at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills staged a walkout Tuesday to protest recent antisemitic incidents on campus.

The action, which was organized by a group of seniors, included students holding up Israeli flags and signs that read, “Stop the hate.”

Danielle Eshed, a ninth-grader at the charter school within the Los Angeles Unified School District, told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that a fellow classmate screamed antisemitic comments at her and then attacked her.

“He called me a dirty Jew, and then I said something out of defense,” Danielle told the station. “He said he was going to beat me up, and I didn’t believe him until he got up, pushed me and started punching me repeatedly in the neck and the back.”

Students hold Israeli flags during a walkout at El Camino Real Charter High School. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

David Hussey, the school’s executive director, told KABC-TV Channel 7 that the student has been disciplined but didn’t elaborate on details.

“One is addressing the issues. Maybe some students don’t know what they’re saying and what the impacts are, so it’s educating those students and then reassuring the other students that they are safe at this school,” Hussey said.

Hussey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Danielle’s father also spoke at the Tuesday rally in support of his daughter, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2.

“The school thinks that he has more rights than my daughter for protection,” Edan Eshed said. “He has rights to be educated, but my daughter [doesn’t] have the rights for her safety.”

Students also said that notes have been passed around in class about Hitler and that the curriculum around World War II is insensitive, according to KTLA.