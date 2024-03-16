Good Samaritan stabbed to death while trying to quell altercation between his neighbors

Westminster Police Department is shown. According to Westminster Police Sgt. Jerad Kent, a Westminster man was trying to intervene in a dispute between roommates when he was fatally stabbed.

A man trying to rescue a neighbor from a violent assault in a Westminster apartment complex was stabbed to death early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Alvaro Martin-Perez, 48, was trying to intervene in a dispute between roommates when he was fatally stabbed, according to Westminster Police Sgt. Jerad Kent.

“Mr. Perez’s actions were nothing less than heroic,” Westminster Police Chief Darin Lenyi said in a statement. “Tragically, his efforts to protect his neighbor cost him his life.”

A suspect was arrested after he was detained by other neighbors.

“I’m sure there are a lot of grieving families in those apartments today,” Kent said.

About 1 a.m, Westminster police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the small 1980s-era apartment complex in the 7300 block of 21st Street. Upon their arrival, they found several apartment residents holding down the suspect, whom police identified as Isaias Saquic-Saquic, 35, of Westminster.

“The investigation revealed that there had been an argument between Saquic-Saquic and one of his roommates, which escalated into a physical altercation,” Kent said. Saquic-Saquic is suspected of stabbing his roommate multiple times with a knife, Kent said.

During the altercation Kent said that Martin-Perez “attempted to help the victim outside of the apartment and was stabbed repeatedly.”

Other neighbors were able to disarm the suspect and hold him down until officers arrived, Kent said.

The injured roommate, who was not identified, was transferred to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Saquic-Saquic was being held in Orange County Jail on suspicion of one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, Kent said.

“I have no doubt his bravery saved the life of others in the area,” Lenyi said of Martin-Perez. “On behalf of the members of the Westminster Police Department, we extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family.”