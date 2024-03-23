First Lady Jill Biden in Southern California for campaign fundraising

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at a United Farm Workers event in 2021 in Delano, Calif.

First Lady Jill Biden is making the rounds at various events in Los Angeles and Rancho Mirage this weekend to fundraise for the reelection campaign of her husband, President Biden.

Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley arrived about 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Burbank Airport, where they were greeted by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Burbank Mayor Nick Shultz and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

The first lady then headed directly to the Hancock Park home of Dr. Patricia Gordon for a campaign fundraiser event that evening for the Biden Victory Fund, according to the White House. Gordon is founder and board chair of a nonprofit in Beverly Hills focused on detection and prevention of cervical cancer.

Advertisement

Saturday morning Jill Biden flew to a Palm Springs airport to speak at another fundraising event in Rancho Mirage, according to the White House.

The Biden Victory Fund is a joint fundraising committee that includes President Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic parties and can raise hundreds of thousands of dollars per donor.

Jill Biden made her first fundraising swing through California for President Biden’s reelection campaign last summer.

She was scheduled to return to L.A. in the hours after the Rancho Mirage event. She is scheduled to speak at a dinner Saturday hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at Fairmont Century Plaza that will begin around 5:30 p.m.

The first lady is also scheduled to attend an event for the White House initiative on Women’s Health Research in L.A. on Monday.

