In wake of two violent assaults near the Venice canals, the LAPD promises more patrols

Two women walking near the Venice canals were clubbed from behind in separate incidents Saturday night, leading police to urge residents in the district to practice awareness and focus on personal safety.

Saturday at 10:30 p.m., a woman was walking in the 2700 block of Strongs Drive when someone approached her from behind and struck her with a hard object, rendering her unconscious, according to a Los Angeles Police Department report.

About an hour later, it’s believed the same person attacked another woman in a similar way as she was walking near the Sherman Canal, less than a mile away.

The assailant fled the scene, leaving evidence that police declined to describe.

Residents in the neighborhood discovered the second victim and immediately contacted the police.

According to the report, both victims sustained significant injuries.

The assailant is described as a male between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and 180 to 200 pounds, with short hair that appears to be trimmed around the ears, the report states.

The LAPD pledged to increase patrols in the area as a precautionary measure while their investigation continues.

Law enforcement is also asking residents to be vigilant and notify the police of any suspicious activity or persons in the area.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Tracy Park, who lives in Venice, said in a statement that she was horrified and furious to learn of the assaults.

Park said she called on the LAPD to “devote every resource necessary to investigate these crimes.”

“I have been working directly with Chief [Dominic] Choi and Capt. [Michael] Applegate and remain focused on ensuring that this criminal is apprehended, charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” she said. “This behavior will not be tolerated, and violent criminals will be held accountable.”

Police ask that anyone who is a victim of a similar assault, who is a witness to these incidents or who has information that could lead to the identification of the assailant to contact special assault detectives at (213) 473-0447. During off hours or on weekends, call (877) 527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or going to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile app and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.