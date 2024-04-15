California woman dies after using toxic, lead-filled hemorrhoid cream

State health officials are warning Californians to avoid a toxic Vietnamese ointment. It’s unknown if the product is sold in California.

California health officials are warning the public about a Vietnamese hemorrhoid ointment that is laced with a “highly dangerous amount of lead” and has killed a Sacramento woman.

California Health Department officials said in a written statement that the woman purchased the Vietnamese product in March through Facebook. A relative then shipped it to her from Vietnam. After using the ointment, the woman experienced symptoms related to lead poisoning and died.

The Vietnamese product, in a small, round green container, is called Cao Bôi Trĩ Cây Thầu Dầu (Castor Oil Hemorrhoid Extract). Health officials said samples of the product showed the ointment had about 4% lead, a “highly dangerous amount.”

Advertisement

Health officials say it’s unknown if the product is sold in California but are urging residents not to use it or to stop using it if they have the cream at home.

“We also recommend blood lead testing for all household members, especially children since they may have contact with the ointment,” officials wrote in the statement.

Lead can be absorbed through the skin, causing mild to moderate symptoms such as fatigue, and difficulty sleeping or concentrating, as well as severe symptoms such as stomach cramping, seizures and coma.

The Orange County Health Care Agency sent a public health alert Monday warning residents about the Vietnamese ointment.