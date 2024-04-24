Advertisement
Marine killed during ‘routine military operations’ at Camp Pendleton

the main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base
The main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base.
(Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)
By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
A Marine died Tuesday evening during what were described as “routine military operations” at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps.

The Marine was part of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and died around 5 p.m. The incident is under investigation, the Marine Corps said in a statement, and the name of the deceased will not be released until at least 24 hours after next of kin are notified.

“At this time we are not aware of any additional injuries,” a spokesperson for the Marine Corps said.

The death comes after a Marine died and 14 others were injured in December when an amphibious combat vehicle rolled over at the training camp. And in August, one Marine died after participating in live-fire training.

Melissa Gomez

Melissa Gomez is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018. She reports on a range of news and issues, with a special focus on the Central Valley. She previously covered education and the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

