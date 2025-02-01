Former Marine pleads guilty to role in overdose death at Camp Pendleton

A former Marine from Wisconsin pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge Friday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of another Marine.

Anthony Ruben Whisenant, 24, was stationed at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside in May 2020 when he purchased pills that a dealer had advertised on Snapchat as oxycodone, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s office for California’s Central District.

The pills instead contained fentanyl, authorities said.

Hours later, the second Marine, who was identified as “L.M.” in court records, took some of the pills at a party in Compton and “died shortly after,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Whisenant’s sentencing is scheduled for May 7 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. He could receive up to four years in prison for “the use of a communication facility — a cellphone — in committing a felony drug offense,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Our office remains committed to holding accountable those responsible for circulating fentanyl and other dangerous substances in our district,” acting U.S. Atty. Joseph McNally said in the statement.