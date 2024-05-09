Thieves crash two Porsches through showroom windows in daring California burglary

A suspect was arrested in connection with the theft of two Porsches from a Fremont, Calif., showroom. (Fremont Police Department)

A pair of thieves drove two Porsches off a Fremont, Calif., car dealership, crashing through the showroom windows to make their escape.

The Porsche caper began around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday when police responded to reports of a commercial burglary in the 5000 block of Cushing Parkway, the Fremont Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday.

Police arrived at the scene to find that a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a Porsche 911 GT3 were stolen from the dealership showroom floor. Patrol officers who arrived at the dealership took down key details about the vehicles, estimated to be worth more than $500,000 for both cars. Police did not reveal how the thieves got into the car dealership or if they were able to find the keys for the cars.

Advertisement

Officers also noted the last location where the vehicles were headed.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS was found abandoned later that day in Milpitas and was returned to the dealership, police said.

The following day, police investigators were able to narrow down where the other vehicle was traveling and canvased a neighborhood in the nearby city of Hayward. Detectives conducted surveillance for several hours and identified a suspect driving the Porsche, according to police.

Police arrested 22-year-old Nova Moore at his home on suspicion of stealing the second Porsche.

During his arrest, officers said, Moore tried to get rid of a loaded handgun. Along with the stolen Porsche, officers also found several high-capacity rifles, stolen property, money and a police radio scanner at Moore’s home, the news release said.

Moore was arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving or taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, willfully resisting a peace officer and other charges, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Police are asking for help to find the second person suspected of being involved in the Porsche heist. Anyone with information can contact the Fremont Police Department’s Special Operations Division Detective at adennis@fremont.gov, or at (510) 790-6900.