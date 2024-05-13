EV truck maker Rivian warns the state of more layoffs

A family picks up a truck at the Rivian plant in Normal, Ill., in 2022. Rivian also makes SUVs.

Rivian Automotive Inc., at one time considered the darling of the electric vehicle market, has informed state officials that it plans more layoffs in California.

In an April 24 letter to the state’s Employment Development Department, the company’s vice president of people, Scott Griffin, said the company planned to lay off more than 120 employees, including 89 in Irvine and another 28 in Palo Alto.

The job losses will begin in June, Griffin wrote, and are expected to be permanent.

Officials at Rivian, which is known for its sleek and distinctive trucks and sport utility vehicles, did not respond to an email seeking comment and could not be reached by phone.

Advertisement

In February, the company announced it was cutting 10% of its workforce, which sent the stock plummeting from the dizzying heights it had achieved after its 2021 IPO.

Business Once the darling of the EV world, the electric truck-maker Rivian is reeling Electric truck maker Rivian was once seen as a rising star in the EV space. But now the company says it will lay off 10% of its employees, and its production targets for this year are coming in lower than expected.

At that time, the company was valued at nearly $88 billion. On Monday, it was valued at about $11 billion. Reuters reported recently that, as of Dec. 31, the company had about 16,790 employees across North America and Europe.

The decline is part of a larger reckoning for EV companies, which have faced falling demand in recent months because most wealthier buyers already have an EV, and the broader consumer market remains wary.