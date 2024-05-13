Advertisement
California

EV truck maker Rivian warns the state of more layoffs

A family from Kentucky picks up a yellow Rivian truck at the Rivian factory in Normal, Illinois.
A family picks up a truck at the Rivian plant in Normal, Ill., in 2022. Rivian also makes SUVs.
(Daniel Gaines / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica GarrisonStaff Writer 
Share

Rivian Automotive Inc., at one time considered the darling of the electric vehicle market, has informed state officials that it plans more layoffs in California.

In an April 24 letter to the state’s Employment Development Department, the company’s vice president of people, Scott Griffin, said the company planned to lay off more than 120 employees, including 89 in Irvine and another 28 in Palo Alto.

The job losses will begin in June, Griffin wrote, and are expected to be permanent.

Officials at Rivian, which is known for its sleek and distinctive trucks and sport utility vehicles, did not respond to an email seeking comment and could not be reached by phone.

Advertisement

In February, the company announced it was cutting 10% of its workforce, which sent the stock plummeting from the dizzying heights it had achieved after its 2021 IPO.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, LLC - Rivian R1T all-electric truck in Times Square on listing day, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in New York. (Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/AP Images for Rivian Automotive, LLC)

Business

Once the darling of the EV world, the electric truck-maker Rivian is reeling

Electric truck maker Rivian was once seen as a rising star in the EV space. But now the company says it will lay off 10% of its employees, and its production targets for this year are coming in lower than expected.

Feb. 22, 2024

At that time, the company was valued at nearly $88 billion. On Monday, it was valued at about $11 billion. Reuters reported recently that, as of Dec. 31, the company had about 16,790 employees across North America and Europe.

The decline is part of a larger reckoning for EV companies, which have faced falling demand in recent months because most wealthier buyers already have an EV, and the broader consumer market remains wary.

More to Read

CaliforniaAutosBreaking News
Jessica Garrison

Jessica Garrison writes about Northern California for the Los Angeles Times. She has previously covered Los Angeles City Hall, courts, education and the environment. As a reporter, her work has won a National Magazine Award for Public Service, among other honors. Work she has edited has won a George Polk Award and was a finalist for a Goldsmith Prize. Her book, “The Devil’s Harvest,” told the story of a contract killer who stalked Central Valley farm towns for years while authorities failed to bring him to justice. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement