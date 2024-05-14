8 people at La Brea Tar Pits hospitalized after contact with mysterious substance

Eight people were taken to the hospital Tuesday from the La Brea Tar Pits.

Eight young people, possibly teenagers, at La Brea Tar Pits were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after contacting or ingesting a mysterious substance, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los Angeles firefighters responded at 12:45 p.m. to 5801 W. Wilshire Blvd., where upon arriving they found eight people with “altered level of consciousness” after apparent contact or ingestion with a substance that has yet to be identified, the department said in a statement.

L.A. fire paramedics took the eight people to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were unknown. The department provided no further details.

A spokesperson for the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, which oversees the La Brea Tar Pits, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.