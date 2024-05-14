8 people at La Brea Tar Pits hospitalized after contact with mysterious substance
Eight young people, possibly teenagers, at La Brea Tar Pits were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after contacting or ingesting a mysterious substance, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Los Angeles firefighters responded at 12:45 p.m. to 5801 W. Wilshire Blvd., where upon arriving they found eight people with “altered level of consciousness” after apparent contact or ingestion with a substance that has yet to be identified, the department said in a statement.
L.A. fire paramedics took the eight people to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were unknown. The department provided no further details.
A spokesperson for the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, which oversees the La Brea Tar Pits, could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.
