Advertisement
California

8 people at La Brea Tar Pits hospitalized after contact with mysterious substance

The Lake Pit at the La Brea Tar Pits.
Eight people were taken to the hospital Tuesday from the La Brea Tar Pits.
(Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
Share

Eight young people, possibly teenagers, at La Brea Tar Pits were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after contacting or ingesting a mysterious substance, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los Angeles firefighters responded at 12:45 p.m. to 5801 W. Wilshire Blvd., where upon arriving they found eight people with “altered level of consciousness” after apparent contact or ingestion with a substance that has yet to be identified, the department said in a statement.

L.A. fire paramedics took the eight people to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were unknown. The department provided no further details.

Advertisement
An array of products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8 THC is offered for sale at a smoke shop.

Science & Medicine

11% of high school seniors report using delta-8 THC, advertised as ‘legal’ form of cannabis

More than 11% of high school seniors said in a national survey that they had used delta-8 THC, a psychoactive compound that is derived from hemp, in the last year.

March 13, 2024

A spokesperson for the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, which oversees the La Brea Tar Pits, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsMuseums & Art
Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement