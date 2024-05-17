She couldn’t call, so human-trafficking victim texted 911 — and saved herself, officials say

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office communication center fielded texts from a 17-year-old sending pleas for help.

A 17-year-old girl was able to save herself from being trafficked by texting 911.

The teenager, who authorities said was a victim of human trafficking, began texting the emergency number with “pleas for help” around 3 a.m. on May 9, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The texts were routed to the Sheriff Office’s communication center, where staff began translating the messages from Spanish.

In a news release, the department said the teenager began texting landmarks and other “identifiable information” she was seeing, which helped the agency quickly dispatch deputies to the correct area. The teenager was located in Casitas Springs.

Advertisement

California Moorpark man to stand trial for allegedly bludgeoning to death pro-Israeli counterprotester Paul Kessler Ventura County Superior Court Judge Ryan Wright declared Wednesday there was enough evidence for a trial against Moorpark’s Loay Abdel Fattah Alnaji. The D.A. alleges Alnaji bludgeoned to death counterprotester Paul Kessler, and he is being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators said they believed the victim was trafficked to Ventura County roughly two months ago from Mexico. She has been placed with the county’s Children & Family Services until authorities can locate her family, according to the release.

The department arrested Gerardo Cruz, 31, a native of Veracruz, Mexico. His bail is set at half a million dollars.

Ventura County began allowing people to reach 911 dispatchers via text in 2021.

The change was meant to make emergency dispatch services more accessible to people with speech impairments or people in emergency situations who can’t make phone calls, such as victims of domestic abuse, the Ventura County Star reported at the time.