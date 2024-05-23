Metro rail is set to expand in the South Bay, and not everyone is happy

Metro has plans to connect more of the South Bay by extending light rail from the Redondo Beach (Marine) Station to the new Torrance Transit Center.

Metro is poised to determine the route of a two-stop, 4.5-mile light rail extension of the C Line, a decision decades in the making that has divided South Bay cities and enraged some residents.

Estimated to cost roughly $2 billion to $3 billion, the project is one of several ambitious rail projects the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is undertaking in the coming years.

It has stirred an emotionally charged debate in the region over where rail lines should be, what it will mean to the communities they traverse and how Metro addresses residents’ concerns. The 13-member Metro board headed by Mayor Karen Bass is being asked to choose one of two proposed routes and some variants on those paths Thursday. If approved, the chosen route and design will go through more environmental analysis before it’s finalized.

Advertisement

“It’s just exhausting,” said Niki Negrete-Mitchell, who owns a Redondo Beach home along one of the proposed routes and has gone to dozens of meetings to voice her opposition. “It’s killing me. If this thing were to happen... I personally would need to be relocated.”

Negrete-Mitchell, 65, is one of hundreds of residents that live along a freight rail corridor Metro purchased in 1993 when the specter of rail expansion began to take shape. For years, she said, only one train a day would pass by. Neighbors would use the corridor to run dogs and take walks. There was even talk about making the land into a parkway. Many like Negrete-Mitchell, who bought her home 16 years ago, didn’t know or grasp Metro’s plan. When she went to her first community meeting, she was in disbelief.

Since then she has been part of a group of residents that have dogged the agency, arriving at public meetings pointing out that its own assessments don’t paint the full picture of the challenges the route poses behind homes. Instead, they say an elevated path down a median of Hawthorne Boulevard, a six-lane Caltrans owned state highway, another route Metro is considering, is a better option.

Under the extension proposal along the corridor where BNSF freight now runs, passenger rail cars would run all day long from the Redondo Beach (Marine) station, going south to a newly built Redondo Beach Transit Center until arriving at the terminus at the Mary K. Giordano Regional Transit Center in Torrance. The route is known as the ROW for Metro’s rail right of way. Neighbors complain that the corridor is too narrow. Moving the trains closer to their home will increase vibration and there are worries about construction that could require moving pipes that carry jet fuel. Redondo Beach and Lawndale both oppose the route.

California A lonely desert fire station, the only lifeline for millions of Vegas travelers Expect to wait for help if you crash in the desert on Interstate 15 from Los Angeles to Vegas. There’s only one fire station dedicated to the stretch. Last year, the five-person crew answered nearly 1,000 calls.

Metro staff argues that a configuration of that route, putting rail line along the freight tracks, while adding grade separations near elementary schools at 170th and East 182nd Streets, is the most cost-effective, at an estimated $2.23 billion, and least disruptive of the different options considered. The city of Torrance supports the choice, but the Daily Breeze reported its city council is divided.

“We understand the concerns of noise to adjacent community along with safety concerns,” said Torrance Mayor George Chen told a Metro committee considering the item. The ROW path, he pointed out, leverages the millions in funding the region has sunk into two transit stations recently opened, one in Redondo Beach and the other in Torrance, that will feed into rail.

Advertisement

Negrete-Mitchell and residents near the corridor disagree. They say a line that runs down from the Redondo Beach Station and cuts across the 405 Freeway before heading south down Hawthorne Boulevard, where the old Pacific Electric Railway Red Cars once ran would attract more riders, as Metro environmental studies have shown. That route would take it to a station near the South Bay Galleria before arriving at the same endpoint in Torrance. Staff reports show it would cost nearly $3 billion.

“This is infrastructure that’s going to be here for the next 100 years,” said Redondo Beach Mayor Jim Light. “You want to build it right, not fast and cheap. We should be doing it to maximize ridership.”

Those are arguments the agency will continue to contend with as it builds more rail, said Ethan Elkind, who a decade ago published a book Railtown: The Fight for the Los Angeles Metro Rail and the Future of the City. When rail was being built in Los Angeles in the 80s and 90s there was a rule of thumb, you didn’t want to build in areas with more than 50% homeownership rates because residents would have the resources to push back and fight against the rail lines coming through.

The pushback from cities can tie up projects. “The issue is so hyperlocal,” he said. “It’s kind of an insane system that we have. You’re basically asking for dysfunction when it’s so decentralized, and there’s so many veto points.”