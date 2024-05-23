UCLA protesters erect new pro-Palestinian encampment in defiance of university

Pro-Palestinian protesters launched a new encampment on the UCLA campus Thursday, weeks after their initial camp was violently attacked by counterprotesters and then dismantled by police.

Photos of the new encampment showed at least two tents on the Kerckhoff patio Thursday morning. Students said private security was on site, apparently to keep the camp from growing.

“Please take the time to assess your risk before coming,” UCLA’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine wrote on social media. “We need support in numbers asap.”

UCLA did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The move comes on the same day that UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, who has led the university amid months of tense protests over the Israel-Hamas war, testified before a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism.

Block told the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce that “with the benefit of hindsight, we should have been prepared to immediately remove the encampment if and when the safety of our community was put at risk.”

Dana Kopel, a second-year PhD student at UCLA who is a supporter of Palestinian solidarity actions on campus, said the congressional inquiry is “part of the larger process in the U.S. to frame antisemitism as a means to suppress student protest and the justification for the violent suppression of student protests at UCLA and elsewhere.”

Some Jewish students on campus said they felt intimidated by the initial encampment as protesters scrawled graffiti such as “Death 2 Zionism” on campus buildings and blocked access.

Kopel said students involved in the protests have “remained steadfast” in their support for Palestine and their goal to end the bloodshed in Gaza.

“So many of these students faced such intense violence just a few weeks ago,” Kopel said. “I think that’s why there’s a real effort to communicate that the risks of this are high. The university has made it clear and the government has made it clear that they want to suppress the solidarity movement at all costs.”

In early May more than 200 people were arrested on the Westwood campus as police dismantled tents and pushed out protesters in a clash that lasted hours. The police operation capped two days of upheaval on the campus that began when school officials declared the encampment “unlawful” and continued when a group of pro-Israel counterprotesters attacked the camp, with police taking hours to stop the violence.

UCLA officials have been sharply criticized over their handling of the situation. UCLA Police Chief John Thomas on Wednesday was removed from his post and reassigned over security failures that led to violence at the encampment. Thomas, who did not return phone calls this week seeking comment, defended his actions in a previous interview and said he did the best he could.

UCLA, like other universities across the country, has emerged as a hotbed of pro-Palestinian activism in recent months.

Students, faculty and staff have erected makeshift camps and demanded an end to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip and that their universities divest from companies that sell weapons or services to Israel. Several camps, including one at Cal State Los Angeles, remain active. Others, including one at USC and another at UC Irvine, have been dismantled by police in recent weeks.