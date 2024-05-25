Advertisement
California

A slingshot-wielding vandal shattered glass in Azusa for years. An 81-year-old suspect has been arrested

By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
For nearly a decade, authorities say, an unknown vandal shattered windows and windshields on North Enid Avenue in Azusa.

The weapon of choice: a slingshot.

After learning of the “quality of life” problem on the 900 block of the street, the Azusa Police Department’s Directed Enforcement Unit launched an investigation into the incidents and served search warrants throughout the neighborhood.

“Dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter,” the police said in a statement.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect: 81-year-old Prince King of Azusa. Authorities say they found ball bearings and a slingshot in his residence and believe he vandalized his neighbors’ property.

It was not immediately clear what the motive might have been, or when police launched their investigation.

King is being held at Men’s Central Jail, custody records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She has covered education, the pandemic, the vaccine rollout and breaking news throughout California. She was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of a dive-boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. Shalby grew up in Southern California and graduated from George Washington University. She previously worked for PBS NewsHour and joined The Times in 2015.

