Memorial Day activities scheduled around Los Angeles

The USS Carl Vinson arrives at L.A. Harbor in San Pedro on Tuesday for L.A. Fleet Week, a multi-day celebration that includes active-duty ship tours, band performances, military displays and flyovers. It has been 13 years since the city has hosted an aircraft carrier.

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May, is a federal holiday with its roots in the years following the Civil War, a tradition meant to recognize the sacrifice of Union soldiers who had died in the effort to end slavery.

Over the years it’s evolved into a broad remembrance of all those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer and is often observed with barbecues and other celebrations.

Here’s a list of some Memorial Day events scheduled on Monday in and around Los Angeles.

Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony in West L.A.

Advertisement

The Department of Veterans Affairs will host a public Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at Los Angeles National Cemetery, 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd., from 10 to 11 a.m.

L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro

There will be a number of L.A. Fleet Week events throughout the weekend and on Monday, including an evening Memorial Day service at the Main Expo Footprint at USS Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. The program includes active-duty ship tours, band performances, military displays and flyovers.

MVP Los Angeles Annual Walk to Remember from Santa Monica to West L.A.

Merging Vets and Players, a peer support organization that brings combat veterans and former professional athletes together, will be leading a walk from the Santa Monica Pier to L.A. National Cemetery (about 4.8 miles) ahead of a scheduled ceremony that will include speakers and entertainment. Attendees are expected to meet by the cannon at the Santa Monica Pier, and the walk will begin at 7:15 a.m.

Memorial Day at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

Advertisement

A ceremony from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be held at the library in Simi Valley on Monday and will include live music. The program includes a flyover, a Color Guard, live music, and remarks by Gold Star Family Member Tony Cordero and Robert Kimnach III, the commanding officer at Naval Base Ventura County.

Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade

The 32nd Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade will follow a route along Sherman Way from Owensmouth Avenue to Cozycroft Avenue in the San Fernando Valley. There will be a 10 a.m. opening ceremony, followed by the parade at 11 a.m.

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

With carnival rides, food and live music, the last day of the 64th annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the Village Green, between Euclid and Main streets, in downtown Garden Grove.

Fiesta Hermosa in Hermosa Beach

Advertisement

The annual Fiesta Hermosa weekend festival will continue Monday with a carnival, beach concerts, food fair and hundreds of vendors lined along the intersection of Hermosa Avenue and Pier Avenue. Events will run throughout the day in Hermosa Beach. Admission to most areas of the festival is free for the public.

Topanga Days Country Fair

The bohemian festival in picturesque Topanga Canyon is complete with food, music and a Memorial Day parade. The parade will run from about 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The festival itself requires paid tickets, though it is free for active military members.

Fiesta Days in La Cañada Flintridge

Monday’s Fiesta Days schedule in La Cañada Flintridge will include a 9 a.m. memorial service and a 10:30 a.m. parade, followed by games, food and music, at Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd.

San Fernando Valley Greek Festival

The 48th celebration of Greek culture, dance, food and music will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 9501 Balboa Blvd., Northridge.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County Fair — Stars, Stripes and Fun

The fair runs 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Admission is available for purchase in advance online; concerts are a separate cost. The event is held at the Fairplex at 1101 W. McKinley Ave. in Pomona.