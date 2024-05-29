June is almost here and it’s about to heat up in California. How hot will be where you are?

MacKenzie Bergman, 4, of Hesperia, left, and Charlie Young, 12, of Eastvale, center, play in the sand while camping with their families at Dockweiler State Beach in Play del Rey.

It may not be summer yet, but it could feel like it next week, with above-average temperatures predicted across much of California.

A high-pressure system is moving across the Utah, Oregon and Nevada region and is expected to reach inland areas of California, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong onshore flow will keep temperatures relatively cooler, around the 70s and low 80s, in the Los Angeles Basin and coastal communities, but it could reach the high 90s to around 100 degrees in desert areas by next week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.

Palmdale and Lancaster are expected to see 98- and 99-degree temperatures on Wednesday, with a 5 to 10% chance of it reaching 103 and 104 degrees, respectively, Wofford said.

The Climate Prediction Center projects above-average temperatures between June 3 and 9. For the first week of June, San Francisco and Los Angeles are expected to be in the mid-60s and mid-70s, while it could reach almost 90 degrees in Bakersfield.

The agency also predicts a “moderate” chance, meaning a 40-60% chance, for excessive heat in portions of Northern and Southern California between June 5 and 11. There is a 20-40% chance for excessive heat in more inland regions of the state, as well as parts of Nevada, Oregon and Washington.