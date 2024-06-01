Advertisement
California

Shooter at large after double homicide in Exposition Park, LAPD says

A police officer lifts yellow crime scene tape above his head as he looks beyond it, another officer behind him
Police investigate the scene where two men were shot to death Saturday while sitting in a car in South L.A.’s Exposition Park neighborhood.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
Two men were fatally shot Saturday afternoon while sitting in a car in a residential area of Exposition Park, and the shooter is at large, Los Angeles police said.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were sitting in a sedan in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard around 2 p.m. when the shooter walked up to the car and opened fire, said LAPD Capt. Michael Lorenz.

One of the gunshot victims died at the scene, and the other died at the hospital, Lorenz said. The shooter drove off.

“Homicide detectives are at the scene canvassing for physical evidence,” Lorenz said. “We have a lot of CCTV footage to look at.”

The head of the Los Angeles Police Department said there was “nothing right now” to indicate the shooting was gang-related.

“This could possibly be an isolated incident,” Lorenz said. “The suspect actually had a conversation with the victims prior to approaching the vehicle and firing rounds.”
A man in a suit standing behind yellow crime scene tape near shell casings, a white tent and several parked vehicles
Shell casings remain on the ground Saturday as a detective investigates the scene where two men were shot to death around 2 p.m. while sitting in a car.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

