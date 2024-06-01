Shooter at large after double homicide in Exposition Park, LAPD says

Police investigate the scene where two men were shot to death Saturday while sitting in a car in South L.A.’s Exposition Park neighborhood.

Two men were fatally shot Saturday afternoon while sitting in a car in a residential area of Exposition Park, and the shooter is at large, Los Angeles police said.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were sitting in a sedan in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard around 2 p.m. when the shooter walked up to the car and opened fire, said LAPD Capt. Michael Lorenz.

One of the gunshot victims died at the scene, and the other died at the hospital, Lorenz said. The shooter drove off.

“Homicide detectives are at the scene canvassing for physical evidence,” Lorenz said. “We have a lot of CCTV footage to look at.”

The head of the Los Angeles Police Department said there was “nothing right now” to indicate the shooting was gang-related.

“This could possibly be an isolated incident,” Lorenz said. “The suspect actually had a conversation with the victims prior to approaching the vehicle and firing rounds.”