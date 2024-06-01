Wildfire scorches nearly 9,000 acres near weapons testing site in Central Valley

A wildfire in San Joaquin county has reached 8,800 acres and is just 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The so-called Corral Fire was identified as 30 acres when it was reported late Saturday afternoon near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300, southwest of Tracy.

The Environmental Protection Agency describes Site 300 as a “high-explosives and materials testing site in support of nuclear weapons research.” The EPA said operations at the site, which began in the 1950s, “contaminated soil and groundwater with hazardous chemicals,” and long-term cleanup remains ongoing.

The fire led to a closures of Highway 580 in the area, with video shared by users on the social media site X showing smoke and flames near the roadway.

By Saturday night the fire had grown dramatically, forcing evacuations. The cause is under investigation.