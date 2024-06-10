Advertisement
California

Video shows group forcing their way into AutoZone after street takeover
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Nearly 50 people burglarized an AutoZone after a street takeover in Los Angeles on Monday morning, authorities announced.

The burglary was reported at about 3:50 a.m. at an AutoZone located at Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer David Cuellar.

A street takeover had occurred near the store and video from the scene showed about 50 people crowding around the storefront with several covering their heads and faces with hoodies and masks pulling open the security gate, forcing their way in and stealing items.

Officers requested backup to pursue someone driving a gray Infiniti sedan fleeing from the location, Cuellar said. The person was arrested on suspicion of burglary at Pepper Street and East Sycamore Avenue.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

