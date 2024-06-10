Video shows group forcing their way into AutoZone after street takeover
Nearly 50 people burglarized an AutoZone after a street takeover in Los Angeles on Monday morning, authorities announced.
The burglary was reported at about 3:50 a.m. at an AutoZone located at Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer David Cuellar.
A street takeover had occurred near the store and video from the scene showed about 50 people crowding around the storefront with several covering their heads and faces with hoodies and masks pulling open the security gate, forcing their way in and stealing items.
Officers requested backup to pursue someone driving a gray Infiniti sedan fleeing from the location, Cuellar said. The person was arrested on suspicion of burglary at Pepper Street and East Sycamore Avenue.
More to Read
More to Read
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.