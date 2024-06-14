When good weed goes bad

A Los Angeles Times/WeedWeek investigation found poisons in some of California’s weed products deemed to be safe. The chemicals, used to control pests and mold, can make their way into cannabis products at several points in the growing process. And many are concentrated in the manufacture of oils for vaping. Legal weed is required to be screened for many of these poisons, but they still show up in the market.

What can be done with failed weed products

California relies on private labs to screen all cannabis products for solvents, molds, heavy metals and 66 pesticides. Producers whose products fail have three options: remediate the weed into a new product, dilute the toxins or destroy the contaminated product. Weed that fails testing can be used in edible products that have higher pesticide tolerances. Producers sometimes blend contaminated oils, diluting and mixing until the final product will pass state limits. However, products that can’t be remediated, or that fail two more testing attempts, must be destroyed.