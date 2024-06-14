Video shows elderly woman knocked unconscious during road rage fight at LAX

Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage fight at Los Angeles International Airport that left an elderly woman lying unconscious on the ground after she was knocked down in the scuffle.

The incident occurred about 9:25 a.m. on May 31 as the woman’s luggage was being offloaded from her vehicle near baggage claim, Los Angeles police said.

Video released by police shows a man identified as Jasan Givens Sr., 38, chasing after a shirtless man running on the sidewalk before continuing on the street where the woman is standing next to her vehicle.

The LAPD is seeking the public’s help in locating Jasan Givens Sr., who is suspected of knocking an elderly woman to the ground at LAX. (LAPD)

The two men then slam into the woman just as Givens tackles the other man from behind, the video shows. The woman falls to the ground face-down and doesn’t move.

The two men can then be seen wrestling with each other on the ground behind the vehicle as the woman lies motionless beside them as others move in to check on her.

The woman, who has not been identified, was knocked unconscious and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. She has since been released. There were no further details about the extent of her injuries.

Police say Givens fled the scene. He was driving a silver Chevrolet sedan with the license plate 5UAL384. The vehicle is believed to have visible damage to the front passenger door.

Anyone with information on Givens’ whereabouts is asked to call Los Angeles police. The other man involved in the fight was arrested, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported.

“The most shocking thing, and the reason we’re asking for the public’s help, is after this happened, both the individuals failed to render aid,” LAPD Det. Scott Danielson told the station. “Our victim here could be your mother or your grandmother.”