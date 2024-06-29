Fires burn around the state as red flag conditions loom

Firefighters battled a brush fire in Moreno Valley in Riverside County on Saturday as temperatures climbed in inland areas across the state.

A brush fire broke out in Moreno Valley in Riverside County on Saturday afternoon, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky as flames marched across the hilly terrain.

The Round fire, which had scorched more than 200 acres as of Saturday afternoon, was one of about 10 blazes burning across the state, according to CalFire. The largest of the blazes were in Fresno County, where the Fresno June Lightening Complex fire and the Basin fire were each about 10,000 acres.

Officials said they were braced for the possibility of more fire activity later in the week, as temperatures continue to climb in inland areas across the state with red flag wind conditions possible in Northern California. Plus, the July 4 holiday — and its attendant fireworks — is approaching.

Advertisement

A brush fire broke out on a hillside in Moreno Valley on Saturday afternoon, burning more than 200 acres. (Jireh Deng / Los Angeles Times)

Temperatures were already rising across Southern California on Saturday, with Riverside at 93 degrees, Van Nuys at 90, Lancaster and Palmdale at 96 and Palm Springs at 106.

In Riverside County, firefighters launched an all-out attack on the Round fire to try to stop it before it could grow. Air tankers, helicopters and more than 160 personnel attacked the blaze, which ignited about 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Allesandro Boulevard. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

“We try to stop these things as fast as we can,” said Rob Reesen, spokesperson for CalFire/Riverside.

As firefighters worked to halt the spread of flames, Chris Lanier, a truck driver on his way to a Walmart with his wife and son, pulled over to watch for a minute.

David, Lanier’s little boy, was thrilled at the sight of a helicopter dropping water on the blaze. But even as the smell of charred brush filled the air, Lanier was unfazed by this particular fire.

Advertisement

“It’s not as bad as it seems,” he said.

