July 4 fireworks in California: Where to watch and where to set them off

Fireworks over the ocean at the pier in Huntington Beach last year.

Californians looking to enjoy fireworks on July 4 will have plenty of options Thursday depending on where they live.

Though fireworks are illegal in the city of Los Angeles, no matter what the neighbors down the street might be doing or saying, there are roughly 300 cities across the state that allow the sale and possession of legal fireworks that meet the State Fire Marshal’s “safe and sane” seal of approval.

The full list of cities can be found here.

Specific timing restrictions may be in effect depending on location, so anyone looking to light a firework should consult with their local fire department to get all the information. Dry brush and other flammable materials can ignite given the right spark and children should never handle a firework without parental supervision, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Anyone caught violating the state’s mandates on fireworks can face a fine up to $50,000, be sent to jail for up to a year or both, according to Cal Fire.

The agency has additional advice for anyone looking to light a legal firework or two over the holiday:



Don’t place any of your body parts over a firework after the fuse is lit

Back up! Stand back after lighting a firework

Don’t point any lit fireworks at other people

Don’t experiment or attempt to relight fireworks

Don’t wear loose clothing

Never carry a firework in a pocket

While dogs, cats and other pets may not appreciate the summer tradition, here are a list of firework shows that will be on display Thursday in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties. Consider checking with each venue before heading out for any last-minute changes or cancellations.

Los Angeles County



Orange County



Ventura County



