Advertisement
California

200 mutilated roosters found during search of suspected cockfighting pit in Santa Cruz County

Two uniformed sheriff's deputies in front of caged roosters.
During a search of an apparent cockfighting pit, Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers located approximately 200 roosters that had been mutilated to attach knives to them.
(Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

Sheriff’s deputies this week discovered approximately 200 roosters — all mutilated so that knives could be attached to them — during a search of an apparent cockfighting pit in Santa Cruz County.

Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies discovered the pit while responding to the 30000 block of Highland Way at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday for an unrelated welfare check, according to authorities.

They obtained a warrant and spent the night searching the property, authorities said. Along with the birds, sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers found 10 firearms during the search, authorities said.

Advertisement
A display of cockfighting knives.
A display of cockfighting knives uncovered during a search in Santa Cruz County.
(Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

“While the scene was being processed, deputies ensured to feed and give water to the hungry birds,” officials wrote in a social media post.

Juan Buenrostro Ochoa, 40, was arrested in connection with the search, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsAnimals & Pets
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement