200 mutilated roosters found during search of suspected cockfighting pit in Santa Cruz County

Sheriff’s deputies this week discovered approximately 200 roosters — all mutilated so that knives could be attached to them — during a search of an apparent cockfighting pit in Santa Cruz County.

Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies discovered the pit while responding to the 30000 block of Highland Way at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday for an unrelated welfare check, according to authorities.

They obtained a warrant and spent the night searching the property, authorities said. Along with the birds, sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers found 10 firearms during the search, authorities said.

A display of cockfighting knives uncovered during a search in Santa Cruz County. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

“While the scene was being processed, deputies ensured to feed and give water to the hungry birds,” officials wrote in a social media post.

Juan Buenrostro Ochoa, 40, was arrested in connection with the search, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.