Man electrocuted outside hospital listed in critical condition with burns over 50% of his body

A man was electrocuted Sunday as he was apparently trespassing on hospital property in Reseda, according to officials.

The 30-year-old sustained significant burn injuries over 50% of his body near Northridge Hospital Medical Center around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

The man came into contact with an electrical vault atop a generator on the property, authorities said.

He was hospitalized in critical condition. No further details were available.