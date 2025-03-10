Man electrocuted outside hospital listed in critical condition with burns over 50% of his body
- Share via
-
A man was electrocuted Sunday as he was apparently trespassing on hospital property in Reseda, according to officials.
The 30-year-old sustained significant burn injuries over 50% of his body near Northridge Hospital Medical Center around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.
The man came into contact with an electrical vault atop a generator on the property, authorities said.
He was hospitalized in critical condition. No further details were available.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.