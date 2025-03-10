Advertisement
California

Man electrocuted outside hospital listed in critical condition with burns over 50% of his body

Police say the man, an apparent trespasser, came into contact with an electrical vault atop a generator Sunday at Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
A man was electrocuted Sunday as he was apparently trespassing on hospital property in Reseda, according to officials.

The 30-year-old sustained significant burn injuries over 50% of his body near Northridge Hospital Medical Center around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

The man came into contact with an electrical vault atop a generator on the property, authorities said.

He was hospitalized in critical condition. No further details were available.

