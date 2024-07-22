Deaths from drug overdoses plateaued in L.A. County in 2023 after years of increases

Sandra Mims, a community health worker with Community Health Project L.A., puts out boxes of naloxone spray during an event at MacArthur Park.

Deaths from drug overdoses and poisoning reached a plateau last year in Los Angeles County — the first time in a decade that such fatalities had not continued a year-over-year rise, public health officials said.

Across L.A. County, 3,092 lives were lost to drug overdoses or poisoning in 2023, a slight decline from 3,220 deaths the year before, according to a newly updated report. County officials welcomed the change after years of devastating increases in overdose deaths but said much work remains to be done to save lives.

Dr. Gary Tsai, director of the substance abuse prevention and control division at the L.A. County Department of Public Health, said that as the county has pushed to expand treatment, prevention and harm reduction efforts, “we’re excited to see the progress, but also recognize that it’s not a win.”

“We’re still in the worst overdose crisis in history,” Tsai said. Still, he said, the new numbers could at least disrupt the “sense of inevitability that comes with trend lines that don’t seem to ever change.”

Earlier this year, L.A. County officials said they were relieved to see that the rate of deadly overdoses had stopped surging among unhoused people in 2022. Health officials credited a dramatic increase in community distribution of naloxone, a medication that can rescue people from an opioid overdose.

The flattening numbers also echo early estimates on the national level, which showed that overdose deaths had fallen slightly last year in the U.S. Experts have cautioned against declaring victory, however.

“It’s too early to tell,” said Dr. David Goodman-Meza, an overdose researcher in L.A. County who works with Wellness Equity Alliance. “On an optimistic side, we would hope that this flattening is related to all the harm reduction activities that we’ve been undertaking” in L.A. County and nationwide, such as handing out more naloxone, as well as making it easier to access medications that help people shake off addiction.

But in the past, the U.S. has seen deadly overdoses dip one year, only to resurge. “It’s hard to know at this point if we’re in the eye of the storm,” Goodman-Meza said.

As drug-related deaths have slowed nationally, health researchers have also raised the grim possibility that fentanyl has had such a devastating effect that there are fewer people remaining to be killed.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine have both played a fatal role in drug deaths in L.A. County, with many overdoses involving a mixture of drugs. The updated analysis from the L.A. County Department of Public Health focused specifically on the toll of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has caused a skyrocketing number of deaths in the county — rising from 109 to 1,970 fatalities between 2016 and 2023.

