Verizon customers calling 911 in Ventura County can’t communicate with dispatchers

A Ventura County sheriff’s spokesperson said Verizon customers who called 911 Tuesday morning were connected, but were unable to hear dispatchers responding to them.

The issue started as early as 8:45 a.m., Sgt. Monica Smith said. There is no timeline for when the issue will be fixed, but the department said it is working with AT&T and Verizon Wireless to correct the problem.

Verizon is one of the nation’s largest wireless carriers with more than 114 million subscribers.

Callers in Ventura County who are having trouble connecting to 911, should either send a text to 911 or call (805) 654-9511, the department advised.