California’s news industry is in steep decline. Here’s what is at stake

A blindfolded eagle is seen through a website screenshot that has lines of the story cut out. The lines are falling down.
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

Economic forces and new technology have dramatically reduced local reporting power. This series examines the crisis and California’s novel efforts to save local news.

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: In this aerial view, a train motors through a section of Richmond, California on June 18, 2024. The city of Richmond, California is considering a tax that will cost Chevron $1 per barrel and will raise approximately $30-$50 million. Supporters of the tax say Chevron is poisoning their air and causing local residents to get sick. Chevron says the city is trying to make up for budget shortfalls and will cost everyone more at the pumps. (Josh Edelson / For the Times)

This California city lost its daily newspapers — and is living what comes next

Years after the death of its newspaper, Richmond’s primary source of local news is a website funded by Chevron, the oil giant whose refinery looms over the city’s horizon.

A man carries the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper as he walks through a train station.

California is trying to force Big Tech to pay for news. What can we learn from Australia and Canada?

Disembodied hands with more than five fingers on each hand type on a computer keyboard.

Get paid or sue? How the news business is combating the threat of AI

SANTA ANA, CA - JUNE 26, 2024 - Empty news racks still remain standing at the entrance to the Novy Ranch Market in downtown Santa Ana on June 26, 2024. There are no Spanish language newspapers being printed in Santa Ana. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The death of California’s Spanish-language newspapers leaves a void. ‘It gets filled with trash’

News organization icons, such as "breaking news" and "subscribe", circling a drain.

California’s news industry is shrinking while misinformation spreads. Here’s what the numbers tell us

LONG BEACH-CA-JULY 3, 2024: Two men play a game of basketball at Lincoln Park in Long Beach on July 3, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Long Beach looked like it had solved the local news crisis. Then reality set in

An emaciated newspaper and warring websites try to cover Long Beach. Until recently, the Long Beach Post seemed to have the journalistic answers.
