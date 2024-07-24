California’s news industry is in steep decline. Here’s what is at stake

Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Years after the death of its newspaper, Richmond’s primary source of local news is a website funded by Chevron, the oil giant whose refinery looms over the city’s horizon.
An emaciated newspaper and warring websites try to cover Long Beach. Until recently, the Long Beach Post seemed to have the journalistic answers.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.