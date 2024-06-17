Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint on night of Biden glitzy L.A. fundraiser

The suspect vehicle believed involved in a robbery of a Secret Service agent in Tustin shown on Saturday.

Tustin police are investigating the alleged robbery of a member of the U.S. Secret Service whose possessions were taken at gunpoint.

On Saturday at 9:36 p.m. officers responded to a call of a possible robbery at the Tustin Field 1 residential community at Tustin Legacy — a former military base turned residential development.

Upon arriving to the scene, the officers discovered the victim was a member of the U.S. Secret Service whose bag was stolen at gunpoint, according to a police report. During the incident, officials state, a shooting occurred between the alleged robber and the agent.

It is unclear how many suspects were involved in the incident and what started the shooting.

The incident occurred the same night President Biden and former President Obama were in downtown Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater for a gala fundraiser for President Biden’s reelection campaign.

The Tustin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not clear from the department’s press statement whether the agent who was robbed had been in Los Angeles to protect Biden or Obama.

Officials say the suspect or suspects have not yet been identified or located.

Tustin Police are looking for a 2004-06 silver Infiniti FX35 or a similar vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.

It is unknown whether the suspects were injured as a result of the incident.

Officers located some of the victim’s belongings in the area but did not disclose what they were.

The incident is still under investigation. Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged robber involved in this crime. Anyone with information can call Detective Graciela Melendrez at (714) 573-3372 or email at gmelendrez@tustinca.org.