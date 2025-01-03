How to watch the 2025 Golden Globe Awards this Sunday (and what else you need to know)

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS this Sunday from the Beverly Hilton hotel. It will stream live for subscribers of Paramount+ With Showtime.

Awards season is upon us once again, with this Sunday’s 82nd Golden Globe Awards kicking off the televised awards race that will consume Hollywood through the Academy Awards in March.

Here’s what you need to know about the star-studded bash, which touts itself as Hollywood’s party of the year:

Awards Globes, Glaser ... glory? Los Angeles Times columnist Glenn Whipp previews Sunday’s Golden Globes in his newsletter and offers thoughts on the supporting acting races for the Oscars.

What time is the show? Where and how to watch

The 82nd Golden Globes will air live on Sunday at 5 p.m. Pacific time on CBS and will be streamed live and on-demand on the network’s streaming platform Paramount+ in the U.S. for subscribers to Paramount+ With Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch it on-demand the next day.

The 2025 edition of the show, taking place at its usual haunt, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be the second ceremony for the organization since it came under new ownership in 2023 after a temporary fall from grace in 2021. That’s when a Times investigation uncovered a significant lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s membership and highlighted troubling ethics and financial misconduct. The report and the subsequent reorganization cast a pall on the show, evaporating its famous party atmosphere. The Globes’ original organizing body later was dissolved and converted into a for-profit enterprise.

Who’s nominated?

Édgar Ramírez, left, Zoe Saldaña, Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz star in the film “Emilia Pérez.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The Globes, which recognize a selection of projects across film, television and music (from movies), announced this year’s nominees in early December, with the Spanish-language film “Emilia Pérez” and FX’s chef-led series “The Bear” topping the nominees for movie and TV, respectively.

The Mexico-set “Emilia Pérez,” which stars Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz, scored 10 nominations. It was followed by “The Brutalist,” a drama starring Adrien Brody about a Hungarian emigré architect in America, with seven nods. The film category is divided between drama and musical/comedy. TV is separated into three categories: drama, comedy, and series, anthology series or TV movie.

EGOT winner Viola Davis has been named the recipient of the Golden Globes’ 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award, a career honor that will be presented during a gala dinner at the Beverly Hilton on Friday. “Cheers” alum and three-time Golden Globe winner Ted Danson will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award, recognizing his “outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.”

The major nominees are:

Motion picture, drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Motion picture, musical or comedy

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Television series, drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Television series, musical or comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Who’s hosting?

Comedian Nikki Glaser will emcee Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony. (Jennifer Rose Clasen)

Nikki Glaser is making history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes on her own. Fellow comics Jo Koy, Ricky Gervais and Jerrod Carmichael have hosted in recent years, as well as the duo of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. The self-deprecating Glaser won over audiences with her brand of comedy during last year’s live “Roast of Tom Brady.”

In a recent interview with The Times, Glaser said she learned a lot from the roast about how to approach big events like the Globes.

“I now know I can show up, and given the right amount of time leading up to it, kill it the way I did before,” she said, noting that she’s approaching the ceremony the same way she did the roast: by watching everything.

“I’m consuming and trying to find what my opinions are about these people and these projects. I’m really just trying to immerse myself in that world. I’m trying to do a lot of visualization of what it’s gonna be like to walk out there too. Who am I gonna see? Thinking about what the tone I want to hit is and thinking about overall goals of the evening,” she said.

Her goal: to walk off the stage after the monologue and then feel like the rest of the show is “a cakewalk.”

“I’m gonna make headlines for the right reasons of maybe saying some shocking things, but not upsetting anyone,” she said. “You know, I’m not going to have to avoid anyone at the afterparty. The most successful thing I can do is just say the things I want to say. Speak some truth, possibly get some groans, claps, and ‘Whoa, she went there.’ I’m not up there to call anyone out or make some audacious political statement. I just want to have a good set.”

Who’s going to be there?

Aside from the majority of this year’s crop of nominees, additional celebrities will be on hand, including past winners and those trying to promote their latest projects. Here’s who has been announced to present at the ceremony:



Andrew Garfield

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Ramos

Anya Taylor-Joy

Ariana DeBose

Aubrey Plaza

Auliʻi Cravalho

Awkwafina

Brandi Carlile

Catherine O’Hara

Colin Farrell

Colman Domingo

Demi Moore

Dwayne Johnson

Édgar Ramírez

Elton John

Gal Gadot

Glenn Close

Jeff Goldblum

Jennifer Coolidge

Kaley Cuoco

Kate Hudson

Kathy Bates

Ke Huy Quan

Kerry Washington

Margaret Qualley

Melissa McCarthy

Michael Keaton

Michelle Yeoh

Miles Teller

Mindy Kaling

Morris Chestnut

Nate Bargatze

Nicolas Cage

Rachel Brosnahan

Rob McElhenney

Salma Hayek Pinault

Sarah Paulson

Seth Rogen

Sharon Stone

Vin Diesel

Viola Davis

Zoë Kravitz

Times staff writer Tracy Brown contributed to this report.