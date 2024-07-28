Photos: Boral fire burns over 38,000 acres, destroying the community of Havilah

The 38,000-acre Borel fire in Kern County has leveled the tiny, historic mining town of Havilah. The fire ignited Wednesday in the Kern River canyon and spread rapidly as it met with strong winds, officials said. It ran through Havilah on Friday night and razed almost the entire town, appearing to spare only a few buildings.
