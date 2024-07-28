Advertisement
California

Photos: Boral fire burns over 38,000 acres, destroying the community of Havilah

Laguna Beach firefighter Brian Adams keeps a close eye on fast-moving flames.
Laguna Beach firefighter Brian Adams keeps a close eye on fast-moving flames as dozens of firefighters manage the southeastern flank of the Borel fire near the community of Twin Oaks.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
Share via

The 38,000-acre Borel fire in Kern County has leveled the tiny, historic mining town of Havilah. The fire ignited Wednesday in the Kern River canyon and spread rapidly as it met with strong winds, officials said. It ran through Havilah on Friday night and razed almost the entire town, appearing to spare only a few buildings.

The Borel fire devastated the town of Havilah, leaving many residents homeless.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Breckenridge Mountain is obscured by smoke from the southeastern flank of the Borel fire near the community of Twin Oaks.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Iron Mountain Hand Crew moves to the front as dozens of firefighters manage the southeastern flank of the Borel fire.
Members of the Iron Mountain Hand Crew move to the front as dozens of firefighters manage the southeastern flank of the Borel fire near the community of Twin Oaks.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
The Borel fire devastated the town of Havilah, killing livestock and leaving many residents homeless.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Borel fire devastated the town of Havilah, leaving many residents homeless.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Borel fire devastated the town of Havilah, leaving many residents homeless.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Borel fire devastated the town of Havilah, leaving many residents homeless.
The Borel fire devastated the town of Havilah, leaving many residents homeless.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

California
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement