Advertisement
California

UC Santa Barbara student missing in Big Bear during weekend visit

By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 

Police are looking for a Santa Barbara man who disappeared from the Big Bear Lake area just after midnight Friday.

Tanner Prentiss, 22, was visiting Big Bear Lake over the weekend with some friends but failed to return to his rental cabin, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Police said he was last seen 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 40000 block of Village Drive. An alert posted by the Santa Barbara Snow Club said he was walking south toward Big Bear Boulevard and wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Advertisement

A LinkedIn profile identifies him as an economics and sociology student at UC Santa Barbara set to graduate next year.

Those with information are asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Brett Meelker at 909-866-0100.

More to Read

California
Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement