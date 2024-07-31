A chiropractor’s hidden camera may have photographed 20 patients in a restroom, lawsuit claims

Seventeen patients from 11 families, including Alex F., center, have filed a lawsuit against The Joint Chiropractic after a hidden camera was found inside a Valencia clinic.

A chiropractor allegedly placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a Valencia practice where he worked and inappropriately touched patients, according to a lawsuit filed by several patients.

The chiropractor, a part-time employee of a practice called The Joint Chiropractor, was arrested in June and released after posting bail.

The lawsuit claims the small camera was placed in a bathroom cabinet at the chiropractor’s offices and was aimed at a toilet used by patients and employees.

An employee discovered the camera and management reported the incident to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Following the discovery, the business emailed patients in June, according to a screenshot of the message included with the lawsuit. The email said the camera was in place from May 6 to 8 and may have captured images of approximately 20 people.

“We are deep disturbed by this situation, immediately conducted our own internal corporate investigation, and have been cooperating fully with law enforcement,” management at The Joint Chiropractic said in the email.

The email went on to say that a part-time employee from the Valencia clinic was arrested as part of a police investigation, but did not provide a name.

Nicholas Vanderhyde, a chiropractor with the Valencia practice, was arrested June 4 on suspicion of being in possession of obscene material depicting a person under 18, according to the complaint.

A former patient, listed in the complaint as Alexandra F., said she recently visited the chiropractor’s office and her 7-year-old daughter used the restroom. She asked to speak with someone at the chiropractor practice but did not receive a response, according to the complaint.

Alexandra F. does not know if images of her daughter or her other family members were captured by the camera.

“I remember Dr. Vanderhyde high five-ing my kids, patting them on the back, and letting them try out some of the instruments there to see how they worked,” Alexandra F. said in a statement that accompanied the lawsuit. “Knowing what I know now, I am traumatized by the disgusting violation committed against the many people and families [including my own] that went to this clinic.”

The lawsuit includes 17 patients, including four minors, who claim negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, invasion of privacy and other allegations.

The lawsuit alleges that Vanderhyde also performed treatments that were outside the general practices of a chiropractor, including upper, inner thigh massage that touched a patient’s genitals. Another patient claimed he made sexually harassing comments about her body, according to the complaint. Other patients say they were subjected to similar treatments that constitute sexual battery, the lawsuit says.

The patients claim management with The Joint Chiropractic ignored Vanderhyde’s behavior and his unwelcomed advances and sexual harassment of female employees.

In a statement, Janna Trolia, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the Joint’s “failure to respond has only intensified our clients’ fears and concerns.”

A spokesperson for The Joint Chiropractic said in an email to The Times, “We are not at liberty to discuss ongoing legal matters.”

It’s unclear if Vanderhyde has legal representation. Jail records show he was arrested by deputies from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s station and was released after posting bail.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.