Advertisement
California

Chilean man groomed 13-year-old girl on Roblox before flying to U.S. to meet her, police say

Daniel Aravena Oliva, 21 Chilean man, "spent several months mainpulating and grooming the 13-ye
Daniel Aravena Oliva “spent several months mainpulating and grooming the 13-year-old female victim through online platforms” and was arrested on suspicion of child exploitation and the production of child pornography.
(Glendora Police Department)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share via

A 21-year-old Chilean man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after officials say he developed an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl he met virtually on Roblox and flew to the U.S. to meet her.

Daniel Aravena Oliva “spent several months manipulating and grooming” the 13-year-old victim through online platforms before he was arrested on suspicion of child exploitation and the production of child pornography, the Glendora Police Department said in a Facebook post. Lt. Matt Fenner, a spokesperson for the agency, said Oliva is now also facing federal charges in the case.

Oliva initially contacted the girl through Roblox, the extremely popular online game platform, Fenner said.

Advertisement

“He coaxed her off of that to somewhere he could speak more freely,” Fenner said. They eventually communicated on Zoom as well as other online platforms, he said.

Riverside, CA - November 28: A memorial is seen outside a home where the deaths of three people were found Friday in a burning home at a residence on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Riverside, CA. They are thought to be connected to the attempted abduction of a teenage girl. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

How parents can help protect children from online ‘catfishing’ and other digital dangers

Experts say parents should be having conversations with children and teens early and often about internet safety. The tragedy in Riverside can be a cautionary tale.

Dec. 2, 2022

On Wednesday morning, Oliva arrived at LAX “with the intent of exploiting a minor,” police said. He had booked an Airbnb close to the child’s home and had arranged to meet her in person, officials said.

Glendora police detectives worked with Homeland Security Investigations on the case. Tips about keeping children safe online from the National Children Advocacy Center can be found here.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement