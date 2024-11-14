LAPD seeks suspect who fled after three violent carjacking attempts in one day

The LAPD urges anyone who sees Maurice Latorre, 49, to call authorities. Officials say the suspect, described as 5 feet 9 and 180 pounds, is considered “violent and dangerous.”

Police are looking for a man who has attacked multiple women in Los Angeles in the last week during attempted carjackings.

Surveillance videos show the suspect assaulting women in parking lots in downtown and in Lincoln Heights. In each case, the women fought him off and escaped.

VIDEO | 01:47 Three carjacking attempts by suspect in one day

At 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect approached a woman at a gas station on the 3200 block of North Broadway, LAPD said in a statement.

He pushed his way into her car, demanding her keys, police said. The woman was able to push the suspect out of the car. Police say the suspect then fled.

Authorities say Maurice Latorre, 49, fled after attacking women during three attempted carjackings Saturday. (Los Angeles Police Department)

About 1:50 p.m., the suspect encountered a group of women in a parking lot. Again, he demanded the keys to the vehicle, struggled with the driver and ran away after failing, police say

At 4:55 p.m., the suspect accosted a woman another gas station. Security video shows a struggle as the suspect pulls the victim out of her car and she fights him off with the help of a bystander before getting back into the vehicle. He fled on a silver bicycle.

Police identified the suspect as Maurice Latorre, 49. He has black hair, black eyes, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

Public records show Latorre residing in Little Bangladesh until 2004, when his housing record stops.

“If seen, the public is urged to exercise caution and avoid approaching Latorre, as he is considered violent and dangerous,” LAPD said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Latorre should call 911, police said. Those with information are encouraged to call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.