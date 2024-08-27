Teens headed to Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest need a chaperone. Here’s why

Six Flags Magic Mountain is implementing a chaperone policy for its Halloween attraction.

Halloween is almost here and that means spooky costumes, haunted attractions and hordes of teens going to Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

This year, to attend the horror-filled festivities, guests 15 and younger will need a chaperone who is at least 21 with them at the park beginning Sept. 7, according to the Six Flags website. One chaperone can accompany up to 10 guests per day.

The requirement also applies to Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Extreme one-day ticket and Season Pass holders.

The new policy is due to “increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues” over the past few years, park officials wrote.

The chaperone must have a valid government-issued photo ID; one chaperone must accompany the party upon entry, stay inside during the park and be available by phone during the visit.

Visitors 16 or older could be asked to present a driver’s license, state-issued ID card or another form of government-issued photo ID to verify their age.

Minors 15 and younger who are found unchaperoned inside the park could be asked to leave.

Six Flags isn’t the only Southern California amusement park working to corral unruly behavior.

Knotts Berry Farm implemented a similar chaperone policy in April 2023 after “increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior,” park officials said. Visitors 15 years or younger there are also required to be accompanied by a chaperone 21 or older.

The policy went into effect after a fight among teens broke out, forcing the park to close early.