State suspends L.A. County sheriff’s deputy’s certification after drunken driving arrest

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy had his peace officer certification suspended after he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

A California police oversight agency suspended the peace officer certification of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy this month, weeks after court records show he was arrested in Long Beach on suspicion of driving into a wall while intoxicated and seriously injuring another man.

Justin Cham, then a 25-year deputy working in the Special Operations Division, pleaded not guilty in September and was released on his own recognizance, according to jail and court records.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said this week that he separated from the agency later that month.

Advertisement

“We are committed to ensuring that all employees adhere to department policies and maintain professionalism the community expects and deserves,” the department said in an emailed statement. “When individuals violate department guidelines or the law, they are held accountable.”

Cham could not immediately be reached for comment, and an attorney listed on his criminal case did not respond to an emailed request.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to a traffic collision at Pacific Coast Highway and Bellflower Boulevard, where they found a wrecked vehicle.

Advertisement

Police said it appeared the vehicle had been headed north on Pacific Coast Highway when the driver lost control and hit a wall.

The passenger, identified in court records as Abelardo Balderas, had injuries on the lower half of his body, though authorities did not specify what they were. He was taken to a hospital, according to the police department

The man behind the wheel — whom police identified as 48-year-old Cham — was taken to Long Beach city Jail for booking.

Advertisement

On Sept. 20, he pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of drunken driving. Prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint that he had a blood alcohol-content of over .15%. The legal limit for drivers over 21 is 0.08%. He’s due back in court in January.

Two months after Cham’s arrest, the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training temporarily suspended his peace officer certification effective Nov. 13, citing the pending criminal proceedings.

Several dozen Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies have had their certifications suspended or revoked by the state — though that wasn’t an option until recently. The 2021 law that first created a mechanism for the state to decertify police and deputies took effect only last year.