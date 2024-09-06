Advertisement
California

Great Pacific Garbage Patch could be eliminated in 10 years, cleanup organization says

Two trawlers sail under the Golden Gate Bridge
In their three years at sea, the Ocean Cleanup vessels have removed more than a million tons of trash from the Pacific Ocean, representing 0.5% of the total accumulation.
(The Ocean Cleanup)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

After three years extracting plastic waste from the notorious Great Pacific Garbage Patch, an environmental nonprofit says it can finish the job within a decade, with a price tag of several billion dollars.

Twice the size of Texas, the mass of about 79,000 metric tons of plastic floating in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii is growing at an exponential pace, according to researchers.

At current levels, the cleanup would take a decade with a price tag of $7.5 billion, the Netherlands-based Ocean Cleanup said in a press release, announcing the group’s intention to eliminate the garbage patch entirely. However, computer models suggest a more aggressive approach could complete the job in just five years and cost $4 billion.

Advertisement

The cleanup vessels deploy enormous u-shaped floating barriers to funnel trash toward a focal point where it can then be loaded aboard and brought to shore.

Friday’s announcement marked the group’s first time and cost estimate of the massive cleanup project.

Science & Medicine

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch counts 1.8 trillion pieces of trash, mostly plastic

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is getting greater.

March 22, 2018

In their three years at sea, the Ocean Cleanup vessels have removed more than a million tons of trash, representing 0.5% of the total accumulation.

Advertisement
A man in a dark shirt and gray blazer stands talking outside
“We have shown the world that the impossible is now possible. The only missing thing is who will ensure this job gets done,” said Boyan Slat, founder and chief executive of the Ocean Cleanup.
(Courtesy of The Ocean Cleanup)

“We have shown the world that the impossible is now possible. The only missing thing is who will ensure this job gets done,” said Boyan Slat, founder and chief executive of the Ocean Cleanup.

Plastic waste costs the global economy “$2.5 trillion per year in damage to economies, industries and the environment,” the group said.

Advertisement
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the end of its first storm season

California

77 tons less trash made it into the ocean thanks to this experimental L.A. County device

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 collected nearly 155,000 pounds of trash in the first rainy season of its two-year pilot project.

May 11, 2023

In addition to removing trash from the garbage patch, the Ocean Cleanup has deployed trash interceptors in waste-ridden outlets to the world’s oceans, including one in Marina del Rey.

That device kept about 77 tons of trash from entering the Pacific through Ballona Creek during its first rainy season last year.

More to Read

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentBreaking News
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement